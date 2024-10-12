Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $216.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $226.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.24.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $188.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Allstate has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

