Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $207.00. The stock had previously closed at $184.91, but opened at $191.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allstate shares last traded at $188.07, with a volume of 160,152 shares trading hands.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

