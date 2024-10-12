Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

