AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,267,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 5,768,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.9 days.
AltaGas Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $24.88 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.
AltaGas Company Profile
