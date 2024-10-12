AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Down 32.5% in September

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 119.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMC Networks stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 586,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,836. The company has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

