Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 493.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 703.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 392.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameren by 137.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.63%.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

