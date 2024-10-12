American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Acquired by OxenFree Capital LLC

OxenFree Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. American Century Quality Preferred ETF comprises about 0.8% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OxenFree Capital LLC owned 1.29% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,358,000.

BATS QPFF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,861 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

