American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.96.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $276.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $277.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in American Express by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 653.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,069.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

