American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.21.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AMT opened at $219.27 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.80%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

