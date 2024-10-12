Analysts Offer Predictions for NFI Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$19.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

