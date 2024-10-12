Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.71.

CNQ opened at C$51.71 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The company has a market cap of C$110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

