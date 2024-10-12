Analysts Set Expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

