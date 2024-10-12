Analyzing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and WISeKey International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.63 billion 1.86 -$911.20 million ($1.91) -3.54 WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.46 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Clarivate has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clarivate and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -46.53% 10.01% 3.94% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clarivate and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 2 2 3 0 2.14 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $7.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Clarivate.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

