Analyzing Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 12.16% 9.05% 0.79% Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for C&F Financial and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Westbury Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $123.32 million 1.62 $23.60 million $6.06 9.83 Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.53 $7.99 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, peer-to-peer payment capabilities, and debit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services to third parties for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination activities. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans. It also offers brokerage and wealth management services, and insurance products and services, as well as title and settlement agency. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

