Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

