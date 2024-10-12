Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.610–0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$615.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.8 million. Appian also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.61)-($0.52) EPS.

Appian Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of APPN stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.57. Appian has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 200,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,345,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,227,882.63. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,761,776 shares of company stock valued at $57,130,976 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.