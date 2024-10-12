Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

AMAT stock opened at $205.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 326.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

