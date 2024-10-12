Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 35.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.06. 2,604,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,298. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

