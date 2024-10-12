Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 818,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,026. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

