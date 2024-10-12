Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 818,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of APTO remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,026. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on APTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APTO
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.