Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Partners reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

