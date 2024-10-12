Arbitrum (ARB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $198.32 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $198.32 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.53152532 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1014 active market(s) with $184,551,292.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

