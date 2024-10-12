Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after acquiring an additional 140,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

