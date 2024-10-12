Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Lowered to Hold at KeyCorp

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcadium Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 0.5 %

ALTM stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.61. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

