Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

