Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $84.55 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Ardor has a market cap of $84.55 million and $6.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00045281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

