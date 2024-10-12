Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Lowered by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.93. 1,684,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,600. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $417.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

