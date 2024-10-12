Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.38.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ

Aritzia Trading Down 5.6 %

ATZ opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.70. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$51.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.