Ark Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Ark has a market cap of $91.29 million and approximately $98.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001336 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,036,288 coins and its circulating supply is 184,035,418 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

