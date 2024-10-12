Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.38. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.47.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 36.81%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
