Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.38. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 36.81%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

