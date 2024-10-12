ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Short Interest Update

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,586,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 422,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVBP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.24. 195,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

