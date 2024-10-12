Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 591 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 591 ($7.73). 151,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.37).

A number of research firms have commented on AT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.14) price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Technology to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 835 ($10.93) to GBX 860 ($11.26) in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £465.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 704.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 756.86.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

