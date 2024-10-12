Asio Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,847,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,205,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

