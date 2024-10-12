Asio Capital LLC Sells 794 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 181,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.