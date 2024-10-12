Asio Capital LLC Sells 9,759 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

AMD stock opened at $167.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

