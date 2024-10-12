ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ASML comprises 3.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of ASML by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.72 on Friday, reaching $840.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $844.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $924.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

