Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AWH opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

