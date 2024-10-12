Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.09.

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.69 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,840,158 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

