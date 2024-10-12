ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
