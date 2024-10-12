Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

