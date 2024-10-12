Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEAM. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Atlassian from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $1,490,567.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,981,235.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $1,490,567.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,981,235.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,133 shares of company stock worth $39,405,557. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

