Atwater Malick LLC Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR traded up $48.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9,534.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $9,912.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,167.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8,267.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

