Atwater Malick LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. 3,385,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

