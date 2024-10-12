Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

