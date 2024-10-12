Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Insider Richard A. Richieri Sells 2,031 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $20,411.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,704 shares in the company, valued at $378,925.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $10.32 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 310,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,395,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Further Reading

