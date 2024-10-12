Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,345 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $33,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $96,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,719. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.