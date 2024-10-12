Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 139,885 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 139,885 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 19,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,171,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,208. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

