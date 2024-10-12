Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 1,478,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

