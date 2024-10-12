Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 51,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BOND traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $93.04. 322,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,243. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

