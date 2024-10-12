Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $725.39 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $725.39 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00007535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008316 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,240.32 or 0.99994758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,228,514 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,193,681.9138758 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.67984828 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $26,482,972.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

