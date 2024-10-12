Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.15 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00007549 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $721.37 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,747.64 or 0.99965851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,231,982 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,193,681.9138758 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.67984828 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $26,482,972.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

